Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

UK Charges Wife of US Diplomat Involved in Car Accident that Killed a Teenager

The case of Anna Sacoolas has been a thorn in London's close relations with Washington, stirring up debates over the limits of diplomatic immunity in cases unrelated to national security.

AFP

Updated:December 21, 2019, 9:35 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
UK Charges Wife of US Diplomat Involved in Car Accident that Killed a Teenager
Representative image.

London: British authorities on Friday charged the wife of a US diplomat who returned home after being involved in a car accident that killed a teenager.

The case of Anna Sacoolas has been a thorn in London's close relations with Washington, stirring up debates over the limits of diplomatic immunity in cases unrelated to national security.

It has been a political headache for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is cultivating trade relations with Washington in a bid to offset the potential damage of Britain's withdrawal from the EU.

Briton Harry Dunn, 19, died on August 27 when his motorbike and a car driving on the wrong side of the road collided.

Sacoolas admitted in October to being the driver, but has cited diplomatic immunity while refusing to return to Britain to face justice, as Dunn's parents demand.

Britain's Crown Prosecution Service said it has now authorised police in Northamptonshire, a central England region where the accident occurred, to charge Sacoolas in absentia with causing death by dangerous driving.

"The criminal proceedings against Anne Sacoolas are now active and... she has a right to a fair trial," chief crown prosecutor Janine Smith said in a statement.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called the charges "an important step" that should prompt Sacoolas to return to Britain.

"I hope that Anne Sacoolas will now realise the right thing to do is to come back to the UK and cooperate with the criminal justice process," Raab said in a statement.

Dunn's parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, have urged US President Donald Trump's administration to extradite Sacoolas to Britain, to no avail.

Trump has called the crash a "terrible accident," saying it was common for Americans in Britain to have a hard time driving on the left side of the road.

Dunn's parents visited the White House October 15. They called Trump warm and welcoming but criticised the White House's attempts to engineer a snap meeting with Sacoolas, who was in a room next door with photographers.

The parent left without meeting Sacoolas, who was driving near a British airbase used by the US military as a communications hub.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram