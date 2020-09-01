UK Climate Activists Stop Traffic Near Parliament

LONDON: Police in London said 65 people were arrested Tuesday during climate change protests near the Houses of Parliament.

The Metropolitan Police said the number of arrests for public order offenses during the Extinction Rebellion demonstration was correct as of 4 p.m. local time.

Hundreds of protesters gathered near Parliament to urge returning lawmakers to support a climate emergency bill and to prepare for a climate crisis.

Waving signs with slogans such as There is No Planet B” and We Want to Live,” demonstrators stopped traffic near Parliament Square.

Some activists sat in the middle of the road next to Parliament Square, stopping traffic. Dozens of police officers swooped in to carry them away to vans parked nearby.

Sarah Lunnon, a prominent member of Extinction Rebellion, said failing to act on the climate issue will have a catastrophic impact on everyones future.

Of course were in the middle of a pandemic, but were balancing the risk, she said. This is the biggest issue facing us.

The protest near Parliament was part of two weeks of civil disobedience planned for London, Cardiff and Manchester.

Last year, more than 1,700 arrests were made during Extinction Rebellions 10-day Autumn Uprising, which disrupted traffic and business activity in several parts of the U.K.

___

Also Watch JEE Main Exams Begins With Masks, Sanitisers & Social Distancing At Centres | CNN News18

Follow AP’s climate coverage at https://apnews.com/Climate

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor