Home » News » World » UK Conservative MPs Begin Vote of Confidence in Boris Johnson Over Partygate Scandal
1-MIN READ

UK Conservative MPs Begin Vote of Confidence in Boris Johnson Over Partygate Scandal

Boris Johnson faces a vote of no-confidence on Monday, which means that if he fails to get 180+ votes, his party will elect a new leader and thus UK’s new prime minister (Image: Reuters)

Johnson, fighting for his political survival following the "Partygate" scandal, requires a majority of his 359 Tory MPs to back him to remain in office

Conservative MPs began casting their ballots in a no-confidence vote in Prime Minister Boris Johnson, which could end in his immediate removal as party leader and signal the end of his time in power.

Johnson, fighting for his political survival following the “Partygate” scandal, requires a majority of his 359 Tory MPs to back him to remain in office, with a result expected around an hour after voting ends at 8 pm (1900 GMT).

first published:June 06, 2022, 23:00 IST