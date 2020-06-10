WORLD

UK Coronavirus Death Toll Crosses 50,000-mark

Medical staff at an NHS drive through coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility in the car park of Chessington World of Adventures as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Chessington, Britain, March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

The statistics differ from the daily figures provided by the government, which has virus-related deaths across the UK at 40,597.

Britain's statistics agency says the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK has risen to 50,107.

The updated figures from the Office for National Statistics are up to the week ending May 29 and are collated from death certificates, which can take a couple of weeks to be issued.

The statistics differ from the daily figures provided by the government, which has virus-related deaths across the UK at 40,597.

Those are based on initial cause of death assessments by doctors.

The statistics agency also said there were 1,653 more deaths in England and Wales during the week than the five-year average, taking the UK's excess total since the pandemic started to around 64,000.

Excess deaths are widely considered to be the best gauge of the virus' impact as they provide a clear guide over historical periods and include all-cause mortality.


