UK Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 2,921, Up 24 Percent in a Day

Image for representation. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

As of 0800 GMT on April 2, a total of 163,194 people had been tested of which 33,718 tested positive, the health ministry said.

  • Reuters LONDON
  • Last Updated: April 2, 2020, 7:18 PM IST
The United Kingdom's death toll from the coronavirus rose 24 percent to 2,921 as of April 1.

"Of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 2,921 have sadly died," the health ministry said.

The United Kingdom has one of the worst official death tolls in the world, after Italy, Spain, the United States, France, China and Iran.

Worldwide, the coronavirus death toll is more than 47,000.

