UK Coronavirus Hospital Death Toll Rises by 587 to 17,373

The COVID-19 death toll in English hospitals rose 587 to 17,373, the health service said.
"34 of the 587 patients (aged between 50 and 102 years old) had no known underlying health condition," it added.
The COVID-19 death toll in English hospitals rose 587 to 17,373, the health service said.
"34 of the 587 patients (aged between 50 and 102 years old) had no known underlying health condition," it added.
Kejriwal Says Plasma Therapy Results Encouraging, One Critical Covid Patient to be Discharged Soon
'Why Not Shelve Bullet Train?' Congress Flays Govt's 'Inhumane' Move to Freeze DA Hikes
Disinfectant, UV Lights: Four Times 'Doctor' Donald Trump Came up With Bizarre Cures for Covid-19
Delhi Airport to Implement Strict Social-distancing Norms Once Flight Services Resume