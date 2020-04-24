WORLD

1-MIN READ

UK Coronavirus Hospital Death Toll Rises by 587 to 17,373

A member of the military tests a person at a coronavirus test centre in the car park of Chessington World of Adventures as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Chessington, Britain, London, Britain,

A member of the military tests a person at a coronavirus test centre in the car park of Chessington World of Adventures as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Chessington, Britain, London, Britain,

"34 of the 587 patients (aged between 50 and 102 years old) had no known underlying health condition," said the health service.

  • Reuters London
  • Last Updated: April 24, 2020, 7:00 PM IST
The COVID-19 death toll in English hospitals rose 587 to 17,373, the health service said.

"34 of the 587 patients (aged between 50 and 102 years old) had no known underlying health condition," it added.

