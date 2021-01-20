Next Story
UK Coronavirus Strain Detected in At Least 60 Countries: WHO
A woman holding umbrella crosses a street at the Bank Junction, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, January 5, 2021. (Image: Reuters)
The UK coronavirus strain has been detected in at least 60 countries, the World Health Organization said Wednesday, 10 more than a week ago. The South African variant, which like the UK strain is believed to be more infectious, has now been reported in 23 countries and territories, the WHO said in a statement.