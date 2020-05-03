WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

UK Could Allow Primary Schools to Reopen As Soon as June 1 Amid Coronavirus: Report

Alice Wilkinson is joined by her cats Freddie and Leo as she does some school work in her garden, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Manchester, Britain, April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Alice Wilkinson is joined by her cats Freddie and Leo as she does some school work in her garden, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Manchester, Britain, April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Boris Johnson is expected to unveil the government's "roadmap" out of the coronavirus lockdown in an address to the nation next Sunday, the newspaper said.

  • Reuters LONDON
  • Last Updated: May 3, 2020, 10:15 AM IST
Share this:

The United Kingdom could allow primary schools in England and Wales to reopen as soon as June 1 under plans being discussed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Telegraph newspaper reported.

Johnson is expected to unveil the government's "roadmap" out of the coronavirus lockdown in an address to the nation next Sunday, the newspaper said.

The Sunday Times said that the government will only tweak the lockdown this week, encouraging building sites to reopen, relaxing rules on outdoor activities and urging people to cover their faces on public transport.

Johnson is due next week to present a possible way out of the lockdown to get the world's fifth largest economy back to work without triggering a second spike in coronavirus cases.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    28,046

    +1,511*  

  • Total Confirmed

    39,980

    +2,204*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    10,633

    +615*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,301

    +78*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 03 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,091,402

    +7,852*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,428,422

    +41,903*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,093,189

    +29,668*  

  • Total DEATHS

    243,831

    +4,383*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres