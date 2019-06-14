UK Court Sets Assange's US Extradition Hearing for February 2020
Julian Assange is currently in a London prison after being jailed for 50 weeks for skipping bail after fleeing to the Ecuadorean embassy seven years ago to avoid extradition to Sweden for questioning in a sexual assault investigation.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen as he leaves a police station in London. (Image: Reuters)
London: The full extradition hearing to decide whether Wikileaks founder Julian Assange should be sent to the United States to face accusations including spying charges will take place in February next year, a London court ruled on Friday.
Assange, 47, is accused by US authorities of 18 charges including conspiring to hack US government computers and violating an espionage law.
He is currently in a London prison after being jailed for 50 weeks for skipping bail after fleeing to the Ecuadorean embassy seven years ago to avoid extradition to Sweden for questioning in a sexual assault investigation.
Assange, dressed in a grey T-shirt and wearing black-framed glasses, appeared by videolink for the short hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court.
As Ben Brandon, the lawyer representing the United States, ran through a summary of the accusations against him including that he had cracked a U.S. defence network password, Assange said: "I didn't break any password whatsoever".
Also Watch
-
"Save the Saviours" : What Protesting Doctors Demand
-
Thursday 13 June , 2019
Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kareena Kapoor’s Yoga Routine will Inspire You for a Healthy Lifestyle
- Men In Black International Movie Review: Chris Hemsworth’s Charm is the Only Bait
-
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | De Villiers' Selection Would Have Set Difficult Precedent - Van der Dussen
- Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Reveal The Real Reason Why They are Doing Kabir Khan's '83
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s