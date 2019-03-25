English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UK Criminals Stuff Dead Rats With Mobile Phones, Drugs to Smuggle Them Into Prison
The smuggled items were sewn inside the bodies of three rats found by police officers.
Image for representation. (Reuters/Peter Nicholls)
Loading...
London: Criminal gangs are using dead rats to smuggle contraband material like drugs, tobacco and mobile phones into jail, the Prison Service has acknowledged after cracking the first such case.
Drugs, tobacco and mobile phones were smuggled into a prison stuffed inside dead rats. The items were sewn inside the bodies of three rats found by officers in early March in the grounds of HMP Guys Marsh near Shaftesbury, Dorset.
It was the first recorded instance of rats being used in that way, the Prison Service said.
It said it was investigating with Dorset Police but was unable to say whether anyone had been arrested, the BBC reported.
Prison officers cut open the rodents, which had apparently been thrown over the fence, and found a large amount of drugs, including spice and cannabis. They also discovered five mobile phones and chargers, together with three SIM cards.
The items were intended to be collected from the grounds and sold to inmates, the Prison Service said.
Prisons Minister Rory Stewart said: "This find shows the extraordinary lengths to which criminals will go to smuggle drugs into prison."
Previously drones, tennis balls and pigeons have been used by prison smugglers.
In June 2018, Dorset's senior coroner said the use of drugs at HMP Guys Marsh was "rife", leading to a number of recent deaths.
The Prison Service said it was planning to replace windows at the jail to stop drugs being moved between cells.
It also said an extra 12 prison officers were supporting inmates with substance misuse problems, the report said.
Drugs, tobacco and mobile phones were smuggled into a prison stuffed inside dead rats. The items were sewn inside the bodies of three rats found by officers in early March in the grounds of HMP Guys Marsh near Shaftesbury, Dorset.
It was the first recorded instance of rats being used in that way, the Prison Service said.
It said it was investigating with Dorset Police but was unable to say whether anyone had been arrested, the BBC reported.
Prison officers cut open the rodents, which had apparently been thrown over the fence, and found a large amount of drugs, including spice and cannabis. They also discovered five mobile phones and chargers, together with three SIM cards.
The items were intended to be collected from the grounds and sold to inmates, the Prison Service said.
Prisons Minister Rory Stewart said: "This find shows the extraordinary lengths to which criminals will go to smuggle drugs into prison."
Previously drones, tennis balls and pigeons have been used by prison smugglers.
In June 2018, Dorset's senior coroner said the use of drugs at HMP Guys Marsh was "rife", leading to a number of recent deaths.
The Prison Service said it was planning to replace windows at the jail to stop drugs being moved between cells.
It also said an extra 12 prison officers were supporting inmates with substance misuse problems, the report said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
-
Monday 04 June , 2018
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
Friday 22 March , 2019 Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
Monday 04 June , 2018 India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hope Tribals and Nomads Find Place in 'New India': Meet MP's First College-Going Pardhi Girl
- Streaming Services Such as Netflix And Amazon Video Now Have More Subscribers Globally Than Cable TV
- Dhoni Review System: Twitter Roasts Dinesh Karthik For Wrong DRS Call in KKR vs SRH Match
- PM Narendra Modi’s Picture on Air India Boarding Pass Under Criticism on Social Media
- Netflix is Flexing Its AI Muscles, With The Episode Ordering Experiment For Love, Death + Robots
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results