UK declines comment on Reuters report about hacking of former trade minister's email

LONDON The British government on Monday declined to comment on a Reuters report that classified U.S.-UK trade documents leaked ahead of Britain’s 2019 election were stolen from the email account of former trade minister Liam Fox.

“There is an ongoing criminal investigation into how the documents were acquired, and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this point,” a government spokeswoman said.

“But as you would expect, the government has very robust systems in place to protect the IT systems of officials and staff,” the spokeswoman said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor