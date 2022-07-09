UK Defence Secretary Says Won't Stand as Tory Leader to Replace Boris Johnson

Britain’s Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Saturday that he would not stand to replace Boris Johnson as Conservative leader and prime minister, despite several polls putting him among the frontrunners.

“After careful consideration and discussing with colleagues and family, I have taken the decision not to enter the contest for leadership of the Conservative Party,” he said on Twitter, adding he was “grateful” for the support he had garnered.

