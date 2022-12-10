UK Defense Ministry to Face Legal Action by Animal Rights Body Over 'Bearskin' Hats Worn by Ceremonial Guards

UK Ministry of Defense is going to face legal action by animal rights body PETA as its allegedly failed to abide by its own protocol in assessing the world’s first faux bear for bearskin hats. The faux bear was created by ECOPEL to replace the King’s Guard’s bearskin caps, a statement by PETA said.

Faux bear is used in the tall hats worn by ceremonial guards, including for the Changing of the Guard ceremony outside Buckingham Palace. As per the animal rights body, UK defence ministry for refusing to test a fake fur version of the distinctive bearskin hats worn by ceremonial guards.

PETA has filed a lawsuit against Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace, in which it states the MoD had promised to replace the bearskin once a suitable alternative is found. However, the department refused to test a fake fur version of the distinctive bearskin hats worn by ceremonial guards.

The lawsuit mentioned the MoD is failing to uphold its side of the bargain, refusing to consider the assessment or to trial the faux bear fur against the relevant criteria. PETA has long advocated against the use of Canadian black bear fur. The animal rights group has created a prototype replacement hat out of shaggy acrylic material.

“We are seeking the court’s intervention so that the MoD fully evaluates the report and reaches a fresh decision by fair process," PETA’s lawyer Lorna Hackett said, as quoted by news agency AFP.

The UK government said in a statement earlier this year that there were “no plans" to switch, adding that the fake fur backed by PETA “does not in fact reach the standards needed to provide an effective replacement for our bearskin ceremonial caps."

According to PETA, MoD refused to interact with the animal rights body, even though ECOPEL has offered an unlimited amount of the faux fur free of charge until 2030. The initiative by PETA would save taxpayer money and many bears’ lives, it said.

Read all the Latest News here