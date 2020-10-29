News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

UK Doing Everything It Can To Avoid National Lockdown, Minister Says

The British government will do everything it can to avoid putting the country into a second national lockdown and believes it can control the virus with tough local measures, housing minister Robert Jenrick said on Thursday.

LONDON: The British government will do everything it can to avoid putting the country into a second national lockdown and believes it can control the virus with tough local measures, housing minister Robert Jenrick said on Thursday.

The minister added that the government kept everything under review but it wanted to avoid a second full national shutdown because of the damage it creates to livelihoods and the economy.

“The very clear policy of the government is to do everything we can to avoid a full national lockdown,” he told Sky News.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • First Published: October 29, 2020, 13:09 IST
Loading...