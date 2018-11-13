English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UK Drops Deal that Used Data from Doctors to Find Migrants
Some doctors and lawmakers objected to the data-sharing, saying it violated doctor-patient confidentiality and left sick people fearful of seeking medical help.
London: Britain's National Health Service has pulled out of a contentious agreement that gave government officials access to confidential patient data to help track down people suspected of breaking immigration laws.
After human-rights campaigners mounted a legal challenge, the government said in May that it was suspending the agreement while new terms were drawn up that narrowed the data-sharing to cases of "serious criminality."
The health service's IT agency, NHS Digital, said on Monday it had received a "revised narrowed request" for information-sharing and would consider whether it was in the public interest. It said that in the meantime, "we have formally closed-out our participation" in the existing agreement.
