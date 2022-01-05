UK Eases Covid Restrictions Over Travel to England, No Quarantine Needed on Arrival

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced changes Wednesday to Covid rules for travel to England, scrapping the need for pre-departure tests and quarantine on arrival until the traveller has tested negative.

“I can announce that in England from 4:00 am (0400 GMT) on Friday we will be scrapping the pre-departure test, which discourages many from travelling for fear of being trapped overseas and incurring significant extra expense," Johnson told lawmakers in parliament.

