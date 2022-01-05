CHANGE LANGUAGE
UK Eases Covid Restrictions Over Travel to England, No Quarantine Needed on Arrival

The measures were announced by Boris Johnson on Wednesday. (File pic/Reuters)

The measures were announced by Boris Johnson on Wednesday. (File pic/Reuters)

Boris Johnson scrapped the need for pre-departure tests and quarantine on arrival until the traveller has tested negative.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced changes Wednesday to Covid rules for travel to England, scrapping the need for pre-departure tests and quarantine on arrival until the traveller has tested negative.

“I can announce that in England from 4:00 am (0400 GMT) on Friday we will be scrapping the pre-departure test, which discourages many from travelling for fear of being trapped overseas and incurring significant extra expense," Johnson told lawmakers in parliament.

first published:January 05, 2022, 22:05 IST