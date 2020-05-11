WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

UK Economy Will Not be Back to Work Until July at Very Earliest, Says Foreign Secy Raab

Representative image. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Representative image. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

'There's the other changes for things like non-essential retail and people going back to school, particularly primary school, which won't start until the earliest on the first of June, subject to conditions,' Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: May 11, 2020, 1:05 PM IST
Share this:

London: The British government said non-essential retailers would not go back to work until June at the earliest while other sectors will not go back to work until July at the earliest, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday.

"There's the other changes for things like non-essential retail and people going back to school, particularly primary school, which won't start until the earliest on the first of June, subject to conditions," Raab said.

"Starting from the 4th of July at the very earliest, those other sectors where they are inherently more difficult because people are mixing together and it's difficult to maintain the social distancing, we wouldn't be able to say ... that we would start them at least until the 4th of July."

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading