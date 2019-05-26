Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

UK Environment Minister Michael Gove Joins Race to Replace Theresa May as Prime Minister

Michael Gove said that he believes that he is ready to unite the Conservative and Unionist Party and to deliver Brexit.

PTI

Updated:May 26, 2019, 8:19 PM IST
File photo of Britain's Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Michael Gove. (Reuters photo)
London: Environment minister and prominent pro-Brexit campaigner Michael Gove said on Sunday he would be running to replace Theresa May as British prime minister, Sky News reported.

"I can confirm that I will be putting my name forward to be prime minister of this country," Sky News quoted Gove as telling reporters outside his house.

"I believe that I'm ready to unite the Conservative and Unionist Party, ready to deliver Brexit, and ready to lead this great country."
