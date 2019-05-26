UK Environment Minister Michael Gove Joins Race to Replace Theresa May as Prime Minister

Environment minister and prominent pro-Brexit campaigner Michael Gove said on Sunday he would be running to replace Theresa May as British prime minister, Sky News reported."I can confirm that I will be putting my name forward to be prime minister of this country," Sky News quoted Gove as telling reporters outside his house."I believe that I'm ready to unite the Conservative and Unionist Party, ready to deliver Brexit, and ready to lead this great country."(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)