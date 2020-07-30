WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

UK Extends Covid-19 Self-isolation to 10 Days Due of Possibility of People Remaining Infected for Long

A vending machine that sells protective masks is seen in a shopping centre, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Ilford, London, Britain July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A vending machine that sells protective masks is seen in a shopping centre, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Ilford, London, Britain July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

In their statement on Thursday, the UK chief medical officers said that in symptomatic people Covid-19 is most infectious just before, and for the first few days after symptoms begin.

  • Reuters London
  • Last Updated: July 30, 2020, 3:06 PM IST
Share this:

Anyone who tests positive or shows symptoms of COVID-19 in Britain will have to self-isolate for 10 days instead of the previous seven, based on a low but tangible possibility that people could remain infectious for longer.

"In symptomatic people COVID-19 is most infectious just before, and for the first few days after symptoms begin," the UK chief medical officers said in a statement on Thursday.

"Evidence, although still limited, has strengthened and shows that people with COVID-19 who are mildly ill and are recovering have a low but real possibility of infectiousness between 7 and 9 days after illness onset."

The government said the change in the rule would come into force immediately.

Next Story
Loading