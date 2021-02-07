UK Eyes COVID-19 Booster In Autumn, Then Annual Vaccinations, Says Minister

LONDON: A COVID-19 booster and annual vaccinations are very probable, vaccine deployment minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Sunday as countries race to administer jabs in the face of new variants.

“We see very much probably an annual or a booster in the autumn and then an annual (vaccination), in the way we do with flu vaccinations where you look at what variant of virus is spreading around the world,” Zahawi told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor