UK-flagged Stena Impero Oil Tanker Held by Iran Sends Location for First Time

Iran seized the tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of all oil passes.

Associated Press

Updated:September 27, 2019, 11:22 AM IST
UK-flagged Stena Impero Oil Tanker Held by Iran Sends Location for First Time
Stena Impero, a British-flagged vessel owned by Stena Bulk, is seen at Bander Abass port, in this undated handout photo. (Image: Reuters)
Dubai: A ship-tracking website shows a British-flagged oil tanker held by Iran since July has transmitted its location for the first time in weeks.

MarineTraffic.com, citing satellite data, showed the Stena Impero just outside the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas Friday morning, where it had been held since being seized by Iran on July 19. There was no immediate comment from the ship's owners or Iranian authorities.

The data showed the ship was stationary at 8:18 a.m. local time (4:48 a.m. GMT).

On Monday, a government spokesman in Iran said legal proceedings against the vessel had concluded.

Iran seized the tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of all oil passes.

