UK-flagged Stena Impero Oil Tanker Held by Iran Sends Location for First Time
Iran seized the tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of all oil passes.
Stena Impero, a British-flagged vessel owned by Stena Bulk, is seen at Bander Abass port, in this undated handout photo. (Image: Reuters)
Dubai: A ship-tracking website shows a British-flagged oil tanker held by Iran since July has transmitted its location for the first time in weeks.
MarineTraffic.com, citing satellite data, showed the Stena Impero just outside the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas Friday morning, where it had been held since being seized by Iran on July 19. There was no immediate comment from the ship's owners or Iranian authorities.
The data showed the ship was stationary at 8:18 a.m. local time (4:48 a.m. GMT).
On Monday, a government spokesman in Iran said legal proceedings against the vessel had concluded.
Iran seized the tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of all oil passes.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple iPhone 11 Series Goes on Sale Today; Which One Will You Buy?
- OnePlus 7T Review: A Whole Lot of Wow, And a Hint of The OnePlus 7 Pro
- Buy Tata Nexon, Tiago or Tigor, Get a Free Honda Activa Scooter: A Bid to Beat Slowdown
- Live Score, Board President's XI vs South Africa, Warm-up Match, Day 2: SA Lose Early Wickets
- A Spyware in ATM Machines and Company Servers Can Steal Your Money and Data