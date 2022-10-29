UK Flags Mutant Omicron Strains BQ.1 and XBB as New Variants with Over 700 Confirmed Cases

Health authorities in the United Kingdom on Friday designated two Omicron sub-lineages as new coronavirus variants. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said it’s studying the BQ.1 and XBB sub-lineages of Omicron variant.

BQ.1 is a BA.5 sub-lineage which has been designated on the basis of rapid growth, the UKHSA said. So far, there have been 717 sequences uploaded from the UK to the international GISAID database.

XBB is a recombinant lineage derived from 2 previous Omicron sublineages. Currently there are 18 UK samples in GISAID, out of a global total of 1,086;

The UKHSA said 639 samples have been uploaded from Singapore, and it is thought that XBB may be a factor in the recent spike in cases there.

“It is not unexpected to see new variants of SARS-CoV-2 emerge,” said Meera Chand, the UKHSA’s director of clinical and emerging infection, in a statement.

“Vaccination remains our best defence against future COVID-19 waves, so it is still as important as ever that people come take up all the doses for which they are eligible as soon as possible,” Chand said.

XBB and BQ.1 are descendants of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant and experts warned that a “swarm” of such subvariants could lead a fresh Covid-19 wave across Europe and North America by the end of November.

XBB was first found in India in August and has since been found in Bangladesh, Japan, Singapore and at least 13 more countries – including Australia, Denmark and Hong Kong.

Singapore Ministry of Health said XBB went from being responsible for 22 per cent of cases to being responsible for 54 per cent of cases in one week. The ministry said there was no evidence that XBB causes more severe illness, although it appears resistant to treatments.

An expert from the Biozentrum research facility at the University of Basel, which has been studying the virus since the start of the pandemic, said there is a “collective” of subvariants that are showing an ability to spread rapidly.

“The trends we’re seeing at the moment are very different from what’s happened in the past,” Cornelius Roemer, a computational biologist with Biozentrum, told The Independent.

The UK is ramping up its booster shot coverage to people aged 50 or above and those with weak immunity to prevent a surge in severe Covid disease and death in winter.

