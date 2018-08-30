English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UK Foreign Minister Attacks Google Over 'Child Abuse Content'
The British government has repeatedly criticised online platforms such as Twitter, YouTube and Facebook for failing to remove abusive material or sexual content posted online even after they were notified.
he logo of Alphabet Inc's Google outside its office in Beijing, China August 8, 2018. REUTERS
London: British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt accused Google on Thursday of abandoning its moral values by failing to remove child abuse content while launching a version of its search engine in China that will block some websites.
Seems extraordinary that Google is considering censoring its content to get into China but won’t cooperate with UK, US and other 5 eyes countries in removing child abuse content. They used to be so proud of being values-driven...— Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) August 30, 2018
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
