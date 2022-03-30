UK Foreign Minister Elizabeth Truss To Meet Union Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday

The UK foreign secretary Elizabeth Truss will visit India on Thursday and hold bilateral meetings with Union minister for external affairs S Jaishankar. Truss’ visit comes amid the war in Ukraine and the issue is likely to be discussed between both ministers during her visit to India.

This is Truss’ second visit to India. “The visit will also serve to further deepen our partnership across various sectors such as trade and investment, science, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate cooperation, education and digital communications,” the ministry of external affairs said in a release ahead of her visit.

During her visit, the UK foreign secretary will participate in the inaugural edition of the India-UK Strategic Futures Forum, a track 1.5 Dialogue between the two countries hosted by the Indian Council of World Affairs and Policy Exchange.

The relations between India and the UK were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the India-UK virtual summit held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his English counterpart Boris Johnson last year. The meeting between Jaishankar and Truss will also allow to assess the progress on the Roadmap 2030 launched during the virtual summit last year.

Truss’ visit comes amid a flurry of other high profile visits made by foreign ministers to India. Earlier this month, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi visited New Delhi marking the first visit since the clashes instigated by Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) border forces at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov is also expected to visit India next week.

Truss’ visit to India will be closely followed by US Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics Daleep Singh, who according to ANI, will arrive India on a two-day visit starting Wednesday. Singh’s visit comes weeks before EAM S Jaishankar and defence minister Rajnath Singh’s three-day Washington visit scheduled for April 10 where they will hold 2+2 dialogue with their counterparts.

India also held meetings with Japan PM Fumio Kishida earlier this month when he was hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi also held a bilateral meeting with Australian prime minister Scott Morrison.

