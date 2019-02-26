English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UK Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt to Head to Saudi, Hopes for Khashoggi Case Progress
'The Foreign Secretary is going to Saudi this week and I hope there will be progress,' Britain's minister for Asia and the Pacific told parliament.
File photo of British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt. (Reuters Image)
Loading...
London: British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt will go to Saudi Arabia and hopes for progress in the case of the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Mark Field, Britain's minister for Asia and the Pacific, said on Tuesday.
"The Foreign Secretary is going to Saudi this week and I hope there will be progress," Field told parliament when asked whether the government would present its findings on who was responsible for the murder and what actions Britain planned to take.
"The Foreign Secretary is going to Saudi this week and I hope there will be progress," Field told parliament when asked whether the government would present its findings on who was responsible for the murder and what actions Britain planned to take.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
‘Desh Nahi Jhukne dunga’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first message After The IAF Strike on Pakistan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Indian Air Force Jets Cross LoC, Destroy Terrorist Camp With 1000 KG Laser-Guided Bombs
-
Monday 25 February , 2019
We Have Weeded Out 8 Crore Fake Bank Accounts and Saved Rs 1,10,000 crore:PM Modi
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 ‘Desh Nahi Jhukne dunga’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first message After The IAF Strike on Pakistan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Indian Air Force Jets Cross LoC, Destroy Terrorist Camp With 1000 KG Laser-Guided Bombs
Monday 25 February , 2019 We Have Weeded Out 8 Crore Fake Bank Accounts and Saved Rs 1,10,000 crore:PM Modi
Friday 22 February , 2019 India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Mess With the Best, Die Like the Rest': Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar Laud Surgical Strike 2.0
- England Need to Avoid 'Moments of Madness' to Win World Cup - Vaughan
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Get Cosy at Oscars Afterparty, See Photos Here
- 'India's Revenge', 'Pakistan Will Respond': How International Media Reported on 'Surgical Strike 2.0'
- Here's How to Spot The Terrorist Camps on Google Maps Which IAF Mirage-2000 Jets Destroyed Today
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results