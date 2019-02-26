LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
UK Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt to Head to Saudi, Hopes for Khashoggi Case Progress

'The Foreign Secretary is going to Saudi this week and I hope there will be progress,' Britain's minister for Asia and the Pacific told parliament.

Updated:February 26, 2019, 10:26 PM IST
File photo of British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt. (Reuters Image)
London: British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt will go to Saudi Arabia and hopes for progress in the case of the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Mark Field, Britain's minister for Asia and the Pacific, said on Tuesday.

"The Foreign Secretary is going to Saudi this week and I hope there will be progress," Field told parliament when asked whether the government would present its findings on who was responsible for the murder and what actions Britain planned to take.
