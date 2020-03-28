UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab Frontrunner for PM's Post After Boris Johnson Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Britain: With British Prime Minister Boris Johnson testing positive for the coronavirus on Friday, there is much speculation about who would step in should the Prime Minister become too ill to continue.

On Friday, Johnson, announced that he had tested positive, but maintained that he would continue to “…lead the national fightback against coronavirus."

However, reports indicate that arrangements for a contingency plan are already underway.

A spokesperson for the Downing Street said on Thursday that Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab would lead the nation owing to his status as First Secretary of State, which gives him seniority over others in the Cabinet, Daily Mail reported.

The spokesperson added that if the ‘designated survivor’ fell sick too, Johnson would delegate the responsibility to other senior ministers.

Dominic Raab was first Raab elected to parliament in 2010 and has been a part of Johnson's government since he became prime minister in July 2019. Raab is a contentious figure, having stirred many controversies with his comments. In 2011, Raab had termed feminists the “most obnoxious bigots in the UK”.

The possibility of Raab stepping in has reportedly ruffled many feathers within the government, with many ministers pushing for Michael Gove, the Minister for the Cabinet Office, to take over.

The absence of a formal system of succession in the UK further complicates matters. Many countries have a formal system of succession, which lists individuals who would lead the nation in a situation where the leader is unable to perform the duties. The US, for example, has a ‘designated survivor’, who avoids major public events and would step in as commander in chief if something untoward happened.

Hours after Johnson made the announcement, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that he too, had tested positive for COVID-19. Hancock, like Johnson, said, he was experiencing mild symptoms of the disease and has been working from home for the past few days.

Raab, Gove, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Matt Hancock are viewed by many, as key figures in the government at a time when UK is reeling under the coronavirus outbreak.

After Prime Minister Johson tested positive, Downing Street is believed to have swung into action, putting in place plans that would guarantee the continuation of the government, but has chosen not to disclose the details publicly, the Daily Mail report said.

