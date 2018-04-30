GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
UK Government Defeated as Lords Back Powers to Block or Change EU Exit Deal

Lords, who sit in parliament's upper chamber, voted 335 to 244 in favour of an amendment that could allow parliament to send Britain back to the negotiating table in Brussels or even halt the Brexit process.

Updated:April 30, 2018, 10:18 PM IST
UK Government Defeated as Lords Back Powers to Block or Change EU Exit Deal
File photo of Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May. (Reuters)
London: Britain's House of Lords voted on Monday to give parliament powers to block or delay the final deal on the country's departure from the European Union, defeating Prime Minister Theresa May's government.

Lords, who sit in parliament's upper chamber, voted 335 to 244 in favour of an amendment that could allow parliament to send Britain back to the negotiating table in Brussels or even halt the Brexit process.

The amendment is opposed by the government and can be overturned in parliament's lower chamber, where May has a slim majority.

| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
