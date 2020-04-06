WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

UK Group Calls for Grounded Planes to be Used as Intensive Care Wards

Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)

Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)

Between 100-150 beds could fit on each aircraft depending on the size of the jet under the group's design plans, and it is now waiting for government support for funding and coordination.

  • Reuters LONDON
  • Last Updated: April 6, 2020, 7:58 PM IST
Share this:

Airlines, airports and regulators have given their backing to a plan to turn large passenger aircraft into intensive care wards during the coronavirus pandemic, a UK-based group working on the idea said on Monday.

The group, calling themselves Caircraft, believe that big aircraft like A380s and A340s, which are grounded due to coronavirus travel restrictions, could be stripped down and refitted with ICU beds and equipment in seven to ten days.

Between 100-150 beds could fit on each aircraft depending on the size of the jet under the group's design plans, and it is now waiting for government support for funding and coordination.

"We've had various conversations at various levels. And we absolutely appreciate how busy they are with everything else going on," aviation economist Chris Tarry said of contact with government.

"It's a question of reaching the right desks at the right time."

Tarry has joined entrepreneur Nick Dyne, Jonathan Sackier, Visiting Professor of Surgery at Oxford University’s Nuffield Department of Surgical Sciences and others on the plan.

The group is also talking to the U.S. government, Canada, Germany and Malaysia about the idea, Dyne said.UK airlines with parked-up widebody jets support the idea, said Dyne without naming them, although they are believed to include British Airways and Virgin Atlantic, as well as a number of UK airports and the UK aviation regulator, the CAA.

Britain is bracing for the epidemic to peak in the coming weeks, and is building field hospitals in London, Birmingham, Manchester and Cardiff to bolster its state-run National Health Service (NHS).

Under the Caircraft plans, which the group has been working on for a week, the aircraft would first fly to the place where they were to be needed, before being fitted out. They would not move once treating patients.

"What we don't want to do is to be a flying hospital. The regulatory issues regarding that are just too great," said Dyne.

The group say the advantage of using planes is that not only are they mobile and there are plenty of them now available, but also that their filtered, one-way airflow systems mirror those of an operating theatre.

Dyne declined to comment on the how much it would cost to convert each aircraft.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,851

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,281

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    318

     

  • Total DEATHS

    111

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 06 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    972,605

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,323,481

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    277,273

     

  • Total DEATHS

    73,603

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres