UK Halts Trial of Hydroxychloroquine in Covid-19 Patients with Immediate Effect After No Benefit Found

An Oxford University professor said scientists reviewed data wand concluded there is no evidence of a beneficial effect of hydroxychloroquine in patients hospitalised with COVID-19.

  • Reuters LONDON
  • Last Updated: June 5, 2020, 7:53 PM IST
British scientists halted a large trial on Monday that had been exploring the use of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in patients with the pandemic disease COVID-19 after initial results showed no evidence of benefit.

"We reviewed the data and concluded there is no evidence of a beneficial effect of hydroxychloroquine in patients hospitalised with COVID, and decided to stop enrolling patients to the hydroxychloroquine arm with immediate effect," said Martin Landray, an Oxford University professor who is co-leading the so-called RECOVERY trial.

"This is not a treatment (for COVID-19)," he added.


