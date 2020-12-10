News18 Logo

News18» News»World»UK Has Vaccinated Tens of Thousands Against Covid-19: Health Minister Hancock
1-MIN READ

UK Has Vaccinated Tens of Thousands Against Covid-19: Health Minister Hancock

A nurse administers the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a vaccination centre, as part of the largest immunisation programme in the British history, in Cardiff, Wales, Britain. (Reuters)

Tens of thousands of people in Britain have received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine after a mass vaccination programme began earlier this week, health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday.

"As of today, we are vaccinating in 73 hospitals across the UK, tens of thousands of people have had the jab," he said at a news conference.


