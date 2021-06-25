CHANGE LANGUAGE
UK Health Minister Matt Hancock 'Very Sorry' After Being Pictured Kissing Top Aide

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock appears on BBC TV's The Andrew Marr Show in London, Britain June 6, 2021. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

The UK Health Minister apologised for breaching social distancing guidelines.

British health minister Matt Hancock apologised on Friday and accepted he had breached social-distancing guidance after a tabloid newspaper published a picture of him kissing and embracing his top aide in his office.

“I accept that I breached the social distancing guidance in these circumstances. I have let people down and am very sorry," he said in a statement.

“I remain focused on working to get the country out of this pandemic, and would be grateful for privacy for my family on this personal matter," he said.

first published:June 25, 2021, 22:45 IST