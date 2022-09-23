UK Home Min Braverman Meets Leicester, Midlands Cops, Says ‘Thugs’ Will Face Full Force of Law

UK home secretary Suella Braverman met police officials from Leicester, Leicestershire, Rutland and West Midlands on Friday to discuss steps to restore calm after these areas witnessed sectarian violence. She said people who indulge in these activities will face the full force of the law. She also met the cities’ community leaders.

Braverman met Temporary Chief Constable Leicestershire Rob Nixon and Chief Constable of West Midlands Police Dace Thompson.

She shared pictures of her meeting with the police officers. Another picture showed Braverman meeting the president of Leicester’s ISKCON temple Pradyumna Das.

Areas in the city Leicestershire and Birmingham witnessed riots and violence after unruly mobs carried out vandalism and attacked residents following clashes after a cricket match between India and Pakistan.

The clashes went on for over three weeks and led to a few dozen arrests. The unrest started after a Pakistani restaurant owner insulted the Indian flag on August 28. Violence was also reported on September 4 when mobs with flags of Pakistan descended on Hindu homes and carried out acts of vandalism.

Earlier this week, an unruly mob chanting ‘Takbir’ and ‘Allah O Akbar’ descended on Smethwick’s Durga Bhawan Temple in Birmingham and carried out a violent protest. They also threatened the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) warning them not to set foot in the UK.

“Today I met with @LeicsPolice officers, @DCCLeicsPolice and local community leaders to discuss action being taken to protect local residents and restore safety and harmony in Leicester,” the Conservative MP for Fareham said in a tweet.

“We’ll work together on this, and I will do everything I can to support communities and our police. Those who bring disorder and thuggery to our streets will face the full force of the law,” she further added.

She also thanked the police officers for keeping the community safe. She is also monitoring the situation in Birmingham. “I also spoke to Dave Thompson CC Chief Constable of West Midlands Police today. I continue to monitor the situation and thank the police for their expert handling,” Braverman said.

