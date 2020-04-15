WORLD

1-MIN READ

UK Hospital Covid-19 Death Toll Rises by 761 to 12,868

The funeral in the Eternal Gardens Muslim Burial Ground, Chislehurst of Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab from Brixton, south London, who died in King's College Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus. (Image: AP)



The true UK death toll however far exceeds the hospital toll as people have also died in nursing homes and in the wider community, broader data showed on Tuesday.

  • Reuters LONDON
  • Last Updated: April 15, 2020, 8:29 PM IST
The United Kingdom's hospital death toll from COVID-19 rose by 761 to 12,868 as of 1600 on April 14, the health ministry said.

"313,769 people have been tested of which 98,476 tested positive," it added.



Deaths in English hospitals rose 651 to 11,656, the national health service said. Twenty of the 651 patients (aged between 20 and 101) had no known underlying health condition.

The official British death toll is the fifth-highest globally after the United States, Italy, Spain and France. Scientists and opposition leaders have said they fear the United Kingdom could be the worst-hit country in Europe.

