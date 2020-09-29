UK Imposes Sanctions On President Of Belarus, 7 Others

LONDON: Britain has imposed sanctions on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, his son and six other senior government officials following the disputed presidential election and a crackdown on protesters in Belarus.

U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Tuesday that the sanctions were introduced as part of a coordinated approach with Canada in a bid to uphold democratic values and put pressure on those responsible for repression.

The measures include a travel ban and asset freeze on eight individuals from the Belarusian government, including Lukashenko, son Victor Lukashenko and Igor Sergeenko, the head of the presidential administration. Similar sanctions were imposed by Canada.

The British government said that Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus with an iron fist for over 26 years, is the first leader to have been sanctioned under Britains new global human rights sanctions program, which was introduced in July.

Today, the U.K. and Canada have sent a clear message by imposing sanctions against Alexander Lukashenkos violent and fraudulent regime. We dont accept the results of this rigged election, Raab said in a statement.

We will hold those responsible for the thuggery deployed against the Belarusian people to account, and we will stand up for our values of democracy and human rights.

