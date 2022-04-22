UK, India Agree To Strengthen Defence Partnership; Johnson Lauds India’s Covid Vax Drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK prime minister Boris Johnson following their meeting decided on building a new defence and security partnership on Friday.

Delhi | PM Modi and British PM Boris Johnson witness the exchange of agreements between India and the United Kingdom pic.twitter.com/qyN7BEr3U8 — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2022

Following the meeting between both heads of state, Boris Johnson said both nations have one of most defining friendships. “The partnership between India and Britain is one of the defining friendships of our times. We have strengthened our relationship in every way,” Johnson said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that both nations will work together in the field of renewable and developing green energy.

“We invite the UK to join India’s National Hydrogen Mission. We also stressed on a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific region. Last year we launched a comprehensive strategic partnership. The work on Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is underway,” PM Modi said.

#WATCH | Delegation-level talks between PM Modi and British PM Boris Johnson are underway at Hyderabad House in Delhi pic.twitter.com/UyM3SqsV0A — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2022

Both nations’ defence deals will see, according to CNN-News18, India receive defence imports from the UK at a shorter time. The deal will see support for Indian-designed and built fighter jets by offering them British know-how. “The UK is creating an India specific open general export licence reducing bureaucracy and reducing delivery times for defence procurement,” Johnson was quoted as saying by ANI during the joint press conference.

Boris Johnson while addressing the joint press conference after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hyderabad House said that both nations have shared interest in maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Johnson said both nations have deepened their cooperation and agreed to combat threats on air, space as well as maritime.

“The threats of autocratic coercion have grown even further, therefore it is vital we deepen our cooperation including our shared interest in keeping the Indo-Pacific open and free,” Boris Johnson said.

Boris Johnson also agreed that dialogue and diplomacy are needed to bring peace in Ukraine. He said that PM Modi also feels that dialogue and diplomacy can resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

‘Got The Indian Vaccine’

#WATCH I've the Indian jab (COVID19 vaccine) in my arm, and it did me good. Many thanks to India, says British PM Boris Johnson in Delhi pic.twitter.com/LiinvUCACB — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2022

Johnson also lauded India on its mission to vaccinate its entire eligible population against Covid-19. He also said that he himself got vaccinated by the vaccine developed by Oxford-Astrazeneca and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII).

While addressing the joint press conference, UK PM Boris Johnson said, “I’ve the Indian jab in my arm, and it did me good. Many thanks to India.” He further added that the SII has helped vaccinate more than a billion people. “This has helped India to become – what Narendra calls – the pharmacy of the world,” Johnson said.

The UK has received 5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine from India under the grant system, according to the Union external affairs ministry’s database on vaccine exports. India has vaccinated more than 85% of its population.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.