UK Interior Minister Shocked By Fatal Shooting Of Police Officer

LONDON: British Interior Minister Priti Patel said she was shocked by the killing of a police officer at a police station in Croydon, South London, in the early hours of Friday.

“I am shocked and saddened to learn that a Metropolitan Police Office has been shot and killed in the line of duty,” she said.

“This is a sad day for our country and another terrible reminder of how our police officers put themselves in danger each and every day to keep the rest of us safe.”

  • First Published: September 25, 2020, 1:55 PM IST
