UK Invites PM Modi to Attend G7, Boris Johnson Likely to Visit India ‘Ahead Of Summit’

The United Kingdom has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the G7 summit to be held in the country's Cornwall region in June.

The G7, which includes the world's seven leading democratic economies -- UK, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, Italy, the USA -- and the European Union, will discuss issues such as the coronavirus pandemic, climate change, technological changes, scientific discoveries and open trade.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had cancelled his India visit for this year's Republic Day event due to the detection of mutant virus strain in his country, is likely to visit the country "ahead of the G7", a press statement read.

Besides India, Australia and South Korea have also been invited as guest countries to the summit.

"UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will use the first in-person G7 summit in almost two years to ask leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to seize the opportunity to build back better from coronavirus, uniting to make the future fairer, greener and more prosperous," the press statement said.

The invitation to India, Australia and South Korea is also “testament to the UK’s commitment to ensuring multilateral institutions better reflect today’s world”, it said.

In the statement, Johnson said that the G7 has long been the catalyst for decisive international action “to tackle the greatest challenges we face”.

“From cancelling developing world debt to our universal condemnation of Russia’s annexation of Crimea, the world has looked to the G7 to apply our shared values and diplomatic might to create a more open and prosperous planet,” he said.

“Coronavirus is doubtless the most destructive force we have seen for generations and the greatest test of the modern world order we have experienced. It is only right that we approach the challenge of building back better by uniting with a spirit of openness to create a better future,” he added.

Johnson had accepted Modi’s invitation to be the chief guest at India’s Republic Day parade but later cancelled his visit after announcing a country-wide shutdown over the mutant virus.