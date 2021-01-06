UK Judge Denies Bail to WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Despite US Extradition Block

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will have to remain in custody in Britain, pending a US appeal of the decision to block his extradition to face charges for leaking secret documents, a judge in London ruled Wednesday.

Judge Vanessa Baraitser told Westminster Magistrates Court there were "substantial grounds for believing that if Mr Assange is released today he will fail to surrender" for the appeal hearings.

"Mr Assange still has an incentive to abscond from these as yet unresolved proceedings," she said.