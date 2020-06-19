WORLD

1-MIN READ

UK Lowers Covid-19 Alert Level to 'Epidemic' from 'Exponential' Due to Decline in Cases

FILE PHOTO: A cleaner sanitises a bin, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File photo

The Joint Biosecurity Centre recommended the COVID-19 alert level should move from Level 4 (A COVID-19 epidemic is in general circulation; transmission is high or rising exponentially) to Level 3 (A COVID-19 epidemic is in general circulation).

  • Reuters London
  • Last Updated: June 19, 2020, 3:07 PM IST
The United Kingdom's chief medical officers have agreed that the COVID-19 threat level should be lowered one notch to "epidemic is in general circulation" from "transmission is high or rising exponentially".

"There has been a steady decrease in cases we have seen in all four nations, and this continues," the chief medical officers of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland said.

"It does not mean that the pandemic is over. The virus is still in general circulation, and localised outbreaks are likely to occur."

