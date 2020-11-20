News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»World
1-MIN READ

UK May Ease Christmas Rules As COVID Cases Start To Flatten, Minister Says

UK May Ease Christmas Rules As COVID Cases Start To Flatten, Minister Says

There are signs that coronavirus cases in Britain are starting to flatten as a result of current lockdowns, health minister Matt Hancock said, paving the way for a Christmas period with less stringent restrictions.

LONDON: There are signs that coronavirus cases in Britain are starting to flatten as a result of current lockdowns, health minister Matt Hancock said, paving the way for a Christmas period with less stringent restrictions.

“There are encouraging signs that the number of cases is starting to flatten, and that the lockdown that we brought in, earlier this month, is working,” Hancock told Sky News, adding that a UK-wide approach to rules for Christmas was being worked on.

“It of course won’t be like a normal Christmas, there will have to be rules in place, but we hope that they’ll allow for a bit more of that normal Christmas that people really look forward to.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published: November 20, 2020, 13:18 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...