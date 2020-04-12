WORLD

UK Minister Priti Patel 'Sorry' for Front Line Protective Equipment Failings Amid Virus Crisis

File photo of Priti Patel.

'It is inevitable that the demand and pressures on PPE and the demand for PPE are going to be exponential, they are going to be incredibly high,' Priti Patel said.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 12, 2020, 9:29 AM IST
London: Britain's interior minister said on Saturday she was sorry if health workers felt there had been failings to get personal protective equipment (PPE) to the front line.

Doctors and nurses have complained that there have been PPE shortages for frontline staff and when asked directly if she would apologise for this, Home Secretary Priti Patel said: "I am sorry if people feel there have been failings."

"It is inevitable that the demand and pressures on PPE and the demand for PPE are going to be exponential, they are going to be incredibly high," she said.

