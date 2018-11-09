GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
UK Minister Quits Over 'Terrible Mistake' of Looming Brexit Deal

Britain's transport minister Jo Johnson, who had backed staying in the EU in the 2016 referendum, is the younger brother of Boris Johnson, who spearheaded the pro-Brexit campaign.

PTI

Updated:November 9, 2018, 10:20 PM IST
Photo for representation. (Reuters)
London: Britain's transport minister Jo Johnson on Friday resigned from Prime Minister Theresa May's government in opposition to a looming Brexit deal and called for a second referendum on leaving the EU.

"It has become increasingly clear to me that the withdrawal agreement, which is being finalised... even as I write, will be a terrible mistake," he wrote in a stinging resignation statement.

Johnson — who had backed staying in the EU in the 2016 referendum — is the younger brother of Boris Johnson, who spearheaded the pro-Brexit campaign and quit as foreign secretary in July over May's Brexit blueprint.
