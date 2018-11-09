UK Minister Quits Over 'Terrible Mistake' of Looming Brexit Deal

Britain's transport minister Jo Johnson on Friday resigned from Prime Minister Theresa May's government in opposition to a looming Brexit deal and called for a second referendum on leaving the EU."It has become increasingly clear to me that the withdrawal agreement, which is being finalised... even as I write, will be a terrible mistake," he wrote in a stinging resignation statement.Johnson — who had backed staying in the EU in the 2016 referendum — is the younger brother of Boris Johnson, who spearheaded the pro-Brexit campaign and quit as foreign secretary in July over May's Brexit blueprint.