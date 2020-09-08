WORLD

1-MIN READ

UK Minister Says Growing Number of Coronavirus Cases is Concerning

File photo of British flag. (Reuters)

File photo of British flag. (Reuters)

Other top government officials have also expressed concern about a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in UK in the recent days.

A British government minister said on Tuesday that a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was concerning and he called on people to follow health guidance or risk tougher restrictions in the coming months.

“There’s a big burden on all of us now to follow the guidance as closely as we can or else we do risk greater restrictions later this year,” housing minister Robert Jenrick told Sky News television.

Other top government officials have also expressed concern about a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in recent days.

