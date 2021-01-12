News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»World»UK Minister Says Local Bike Rides Allowed After PM Johnson Cycles Across London
1-MIN READ

UK Minister Says Local Bike Rides Allowed After PM Johnson Cycles Across London

UK Minister Says Local Bike Rides Allowed After PM Johnson Cycles Across London

Britain's policing minister Kit Malthouse said local cycle trips were acceptable under COVID19 lockdown restrictions after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was criticised for riding to the Olympic Park in east London from Downing Street, a sevenmile trip.

LONDON: Britain’s policing minister Kit Malthouse said local cycle trips were acceptable under COVID-19 lockdown restrictions after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was criticised for riding to the Olympic Park in east London from Downing Street, a seven-mile trip.

Asked if longer cycling trips were within the rules, Malthouse told Sky News: “Yes. And what we’re asking people to do is when they exercise to stay local, now local is obviously open to interpretation but people broadly know what local means.”

“If you’re (…) genuinely taking exercise and not going out for other purpose social purposes, then that seems perfectly reasonable.”

London’s Evening Standard newspaper reported the prime minister had been spotted in the Olympic Park in East London on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...