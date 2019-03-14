LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
UK MPs Reject Amendment Calling for Second Brexit Referendum

The vote on the amendment was indicative and would not have been legally binding if it had passed. It also doesn't rule out the possibility of Parliament revisiting the idea down the line.

PTI

March 14, 2019
Photo for representation. (Image: Reuters)
London: The UK Parliament on Thursday rejected an amendment calling for second Brexit referendum by a huge margin, in a blow to campaigners for a so-called People's Vote.

The lawmakers rejected the referendum by 334 votes to 85.

Most lawmakers from the main opposition Labour Party abstained from the vote.

