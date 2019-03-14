English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UK MPs Reject Amendment Calling for Second Brexit Referendum
The vote on the amendment was indicative and would not have been legally binding if it had passed. It also doesn't rule out the possibility of Parliament revisiting the idea down the line.
Photo for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
London: The UK Parliament on Thursday rejected an amendment calling for second Brexit referendum by a huge margin, in a blow to campaigners for a so-called People's Vote.
The lawmakers rejected the referendum by 334 votes to 85.
Most lawmakers from the main opposition Labour Party abstained from the vote.
The vote on the amendment was indicative and would not have been legally binding if it had passed. It also doesn't rule out the possibility of the Parliament revisiting the idea down the line.
The lawmakers rejected the referendum by 334 votes to 85.
Most lawmakers from the main opposition Labour Party abstained from the vote.
The vote on the amendment was indicative and would not have been legally binding if it had passed. It also doesn't rule out the possibility of the Parliament revisiting the idea down the line.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
-
Saturday 09 March , 2019
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Saturday 09 March , 2019 War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019 Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Live TV
Recommended For You
- REEL Movie Awards 2019: Dealt With Lot of Ups and Downs to Make 'Mukkabaaz' a Reality, Says Vineet
- Deepika Padukone Unveils Stunning Madame Tussauds Wax Statue & Ranveer Can't Stop Gushing Over It
- Akshay Kumar: I Used to Feel Ashamed of Myself Because I was Doing Similar Kind of Films
- PUBG Mobile Ban: You Will Get Arrested For Playing The Battle Royal Game in These Cities in India
- Kids Around the World Are Bunking School This Friday for Largest Ever Protest on Climate Change
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results