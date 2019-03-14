UK MPs Reject Amendment Calling for Second Brexit Referendum

The UK Parliament on Thursday rejected an amendment calling for second Brexit referendum by a huge margin, in a blow to campaigners for a so-called People's Vote.The lawmakers rejected the referendum by 334 votes to 85.Most lawmakers from the main opposition Labour Party abstained from the vote.The vote on the amendment was indicative and would not have been legally binding if it had passed. It also doesn't rule out the possibility of the Parliament revisiting the idea down the line.