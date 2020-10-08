News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Tech
1-MIN READ

UK Parliament Committee Says Huawei Colludes with the Chinese State

Representative image of Huawei's logo, in front of one of its facilities. (Photo: Reuters)

Representative image of Huawei's logo, in front of one of its facilities. (Photo: Reuters)

Washington and its allies say Huawei technology could be used to spy for China. Huawei has repeatedly denied this.

The British parliament’s defence committee said on Thursday that it had found clear evidence that telecoms giant Huawei had colluded with the Chinese state and said Britain may need to remove all Huawei equipment earlier than planned.

"The West must urgently unite to advance a counterweight to China’s tech dominance,” the Defence Committee said, adding that developments could prompt Britain to remove Huawei from 5G networks as early as 2025.

Washington and its allies say Huawei technology could be used to spy for China. Huawei has repeatedly denied this.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...