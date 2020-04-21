UK Parliament Returns amid Mounting Criticism of Coronavirus Handling; Latest Death Toll Crosses 17,000

The British parliament returned on Tuesday from an extended Easter break, as criticism grows of the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis and deaths outside hospitals increase.

The House of Commons Speaker, Lindsay Hoyle, has encouraged MPs to attend the lower chamber via video link for the first time ever in response to the pandemic.

Social distancing rules demanding people stay two metres (six feet) apart mean only 50 MPs will be able to sit in the 650-seat chamber at any one time.

They are instead being asked to call in via Zoom, an internet video conferencing service, in a first for the 700-year-old parliament.

Screens will be placed around the chamber so that those physically present -- themselves separated by tape and signs on the green benches -- can see their colleagues dialling in.

Parliament began its Easter holiday a week early last month due to the outbreak.

London was particularly hard hit and Prime Minister Boris Johnson was among many in parliament who became infected. He is still recovering after a week in hospital.

Britain remains on lockdown, with people asked to stay at home, but MPs were determined that parliament return as planned.

Hoyle said it was a "historic moment", adding: "In times of crisis, we must find new ways of working, just as we have done throughout history."

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the government's minister in the Commons, said the change to proceedings was "necessary" during "difficult and challenging times".

Government criticism

Johnson's Conservatives -- blamed for years of underfunding the state-run National Health Service even before the crisis -- are under mounting pressure over their response to the crisis.

They have been dogged by criticism over a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare staff and the extent of testing for the virus.

NHS Providers, which represents hospital bosses, said it was concerned about a potential lack of equipment for frontline medical staff if the public are told to wear face masks.

The British Dental Association meanwhile said its members were facing "critical shortages".

The government said it would prioritise frontline healthcare workers, and more shipments of PPE were expected in the coming days.

The concerns came as media reports suggested that British firms were exporting much-needed equipment to other European countries, despite shortages in the UK.

Care home deaths rise

Britain's health ministry currently only gives details for the deaths of people in hospital who have tested positive for the virus.

Latest figures showed 17,337 people have died.

But there have been repeated concerns about under-reporting as deaths outside hospital, particularly in care homes, have not been included.

In its weekly bulletin, the Office for National Statistics said 18,516 deaths were registered in the seven days to April 10 -- 7,996 more than the five-year average and the highest weekly total since the start of January 2000.

A total of 6,213 or 33.6 percent mentioned COVID-19, including suspected cases, on the death certificate, up from 3,475 (21.2 percent) the previous week.

Martin Hibberd, professor of emerging infectious disease at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said without widespread testing, the increase in deaths may be directly linked to COVID-19.

"But it is also likely that at least some of these were indirectly involved, such as through inability to access typical medical care for other conditions because of COVID-19 activities," he added.