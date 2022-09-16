UK Parliament Speaker Bans Chinese Delegation from Queen Elizabeth’s Lying-in-State Ceremony: Report

A fresh diplomatic tussle began this week between the UK and China as the House of Commons authorities denied permission to a Chinese government delegation to attend the queen’s lying-in-state, news agency Politico reported.

The House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle declined a request from Chinese officials to allow them access to Westminster Hall where the late queen lies in state until Monday, when the funeral will be held.

The heads of state who are visiting London for the funeral were invited to attend the lying-in-state in Westminster Hall ahead of Monday’s service. They will also sign a book of condolences at Lancaster House.

The Commons and Lords speakers have authority in the Palace of Westminster.

In 2021, the Commons and Lords speakers banned Chinese envoy to the UK Zheng Zeguang in a retaliatory move after Beijing sanctioned several UK politicians who were critical of its treatment of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang.

The ban is still in place, and so are the sanctions.

The report by Politico cited a parliamentary official who questioned the extent of Hoyle’s authorities citing Buckingham Palace and Whitehall officials are responsible for logistics.

It also said that if Hoyle’s orders stand then Chinese officials will attend the queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey as representatives of President Xi Jinping on Monday but may not be allowed to enter the Westminster Hall to pay their respects.

China’s Vice President Wang Qishan will attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and he signed a book of condolences for the queen at the British embassy in Beijing while observing a minute’s silence. A formal invitation was sent to Chinese president Xi Jinping.

Relations between the UK and the Chinese government are likely to worsen as newly chosen prime minister Liz Truss promised to take a harder stance during her campaign.

Truss said she would formally recognize the treatment of the Uyghurs as genocide and review the UK’s government’s foreign policy, foreign investment and defence strategies to counter Chinese influence.

She also summoned the Chinese envoy when she was serving as UK’s foreign secretary and said Beijing’s behavior towards its neighbor was growing increasingly aggressive.

