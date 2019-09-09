UK Parliament Speaker Says Will Step Down Amid Criticism by Brexit Hardliners

London: The speaker of Britain's House of Commons John Bercow said on Monday he would step down within weeks, amid criticism by Brexit hardliners who say he has twisted parliamentary rules to undermine them.

Bercow said he would not stand for re-election if MPs vote in favour of an early election later on Monday and would in any case resign on October 31 even if they did not.

