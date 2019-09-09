English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UK Parliament Speaker Says Will Step Down Amid Criticism by Brexit Hardliners
John Bercow said he would not stand for re-election if MPs vote in favour of an early election later on Monday and would in any case resign on October 31 even if they did not.
Representative image. (Reuters)
London: The speaker of Britain's House of Commons John Bercow said on Monday he would step down within weeks, amid criticism by Brexit hardliners who say he has twisted parliamentary rules to undermine them.
Bercow said he would not stand for re-election if MPs vote in favour of an early election later on Monday and would in any case resign on October 31 even if they did not.
