UK Parliament's Suspension to Begin Late Monday: Official
Britain's upper house on Friday had given final approval to a law that would force Boris Johnson to delay Brexit.
File image of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
London: The month-long suspension of the British parliament ordered by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in an apparent bid to stop MPs blocking his Brexit strategy will begin late Monday, his spokesman said.
"Parliament will be prorogued at close of business today," the spokesman said, using the parliamentary term for the suspension.
He added it would take place regardless of the outcome of a government-led vote on holding a snap election next month.
